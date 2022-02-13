PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Old Town early Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted and was unconscious. The man was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police have not said if there have been any arrests or if there is any suspect information.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Michael Greenlee at (503) 823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.