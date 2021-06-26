Police respond to 'multiple' shooting scenes in Old Town; two injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were shot in the Entertainment District of Old Town Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said it responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Friday near the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. Officers said they arrived to a chaotic scene with patrons flooding out of a nearby bar. Security in the area told officers that there was a shooting inside and around an area nightclub.
Officers did not find evidence of a shooting at the nightclub, but did locate multiple shooting scenes that extended from NW 4th Avenue and NW Couch St. to Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street.
Officers recovered over 28 shell casings of mixed calibers and found eight unoccupied vehicles that had been hit with gunfire. There were an estimated 500 people in the area at the time of shooting.
A short time later, two adult male victims walked into an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team was unavailable to respond to the scene as they were investigating an unrelated shooting that occurred in East Precinct. They will be following up on this incident.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference Portland police case 21-172886 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
