Police respond to N. Portland garage to contact person after gunfire reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have set up a perimeter in north Portland after shots were heard early Thursday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of North Houghton Street.
According to PPB, someone possibly involved in the incident ran into a garage.
Officers have been trying to communicate with the person with a loudspeaker, asking them to come out.
A FOX 12 crew at the scene saw police open a door at the scene and send a device inside.
A perimeter has been set up around the scene with some streets closed around the block.
Police said there are no known shooting victims.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more is learned.
