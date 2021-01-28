Police respond to numerous shooting reports in 15-hour span in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau responded to numerous separate shooting reports between late Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
Below are the incidents:
- At 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 15900 block of Northeast Fremont Street. Officers confirmed that an occupied vehicle was hit with gunfire. At least one occupied apartment was also struck by bullets (21-24790). No one was hurt. (21-24790)
- At 9:34p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Witnesses described two vehicles driving northbound where occupants appeared to be shooting at each other. Some evidence was recovered. No known injuries.
- At 11:37p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of someone shot at a house in the 1800 block of Northeast Marine Drive. They arrived and located a victim with serious injuries, who was transported to a hospital. Assault Detectives are investigating. (21-25047)
- At 12:30a.m. Thursday, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of North Mohawk Avenue. They discovered that a suspect fired one round at someone from a vehicle and drove away. No injuries reported. (21-25118)
- At 3:20 a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Northeast 129th Avenue. When they arrived, officers located evidence of gunfire. They checked area homes and found at least one hit by bullets that was occupied by a mom and her two kids. No one was injured. Several parked cars were struck. A gun was also found at the scene. No known injuries. (21-25144).
- At 4:38a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of North Buchanan Avenue that resulted in the death of a woman.
- At 8:00a.m., officers from Central Precinct responded to the 3100 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard on a report of a shot fired through a window. It was not confirmed whether it was a bullet or some other kind of projectile.
All of these cases are under investigation. Detectives are doing follow-up, gathering evidence, and looking for more witnesses. “But it's critical that help comes from the community to address this ongoing, serious gun violence problem,” according to PPB.
Anyone with information is asked to note the case number, where available, and send tips to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400. Those who have surveillance systems in the area of these events are asked to review footage and reach out if anything of evidentiary value was captured.
With these cases, PPB reported that there have been 80 shooting incidents so far this year.
