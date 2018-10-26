Police respond to report of armed robbery suspect in SE Portland

KPTV photo.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police responded to a report of an armed robbery suspect Friday night.

Officers responded to a report that a person had arrived at a property in the 5100 block of Southeast 111th Avenue around 8:40 p.m. with a gun and threatened a woman.

Officers and the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team rushed to the scene and established a perimeter around the area.

Officers Friday night said they believed they had the suspect contained in the area.

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and call 911 if they observed any suspicious activity.

No additional information was immediately available for release.

