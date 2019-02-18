PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police responded to reports of shots fired at two separate locations in northeast Portland on Monday afternoon.
Officers were first called out to Northeast 12th Avenue and Failing Street at 3:09 p.m.
Police said there were no immediate reports of injuries, but officers were searching for witnesses and evidence in the area.
Nearby roads were closed for the investigation.
Police say they’re investigating reports of shots being fired in NE Portland. Officers have the intersection at NE 12th Ave and Failing St closed in all directions during the investigation. We’re told no one is injured. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/a1UPLKrhSl— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 19, 2019
Police then responded to shots fired on the 3800 block of Northeast 141st Drive at 3:31 p.m.
There were no known injuries in connection with that case.
Investigators said it was not immediately clear if the two cases were connected.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.