Police respond to reports of street racing; participants say they want a safe place

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland say they responded to several reports of street racing and events where cars were drifting and sliding over the weekend.
Police say they are stretched thin right now, and responding to those types of calls takes time. At the same time, those taking part in sliding events say they want to work with someone to find a place off Portland streets to do what they live.
One of the events that happened on Sunday night off Northeast Halsey was a memorial for Noah Terry. He was shot and killed on Oct. 21. The event took place in front of his mother’s home.
“It was for the love of my little brother and everything he loved to do,” Noah’s brother Isiah Terry said. “To have my mom be able to sit on her balcony and watch or come here and watch it felt good to just see her smiling and enjoy what her kids love to do.”
Police say the event was illegal, the street was blocked and cars did burnouts and cookies. It drew emotions not only for those involved but for those who live nearby. Neighbors are frustrated by the noise and street being blocked.
Portland Police say the issue is not new; they have been dealing with it for years. But recent budget cuts have left PPB running thin. Over the weekend, PPB says they received called over street racing and sliding events; right now, they don’t have the resources to respond to some of these calls.
The bureau roughly has 315 patrol officers spread over three precincts.
Terry says they try to stay out of neighborhoods when they hold their events. He says they’ve been pushed out of different areas over the years. He says he’d like to work with someone to find a place where they can go to work on and show off their cars and hold their events.
“One of the things that we have been, we have been working on, wanting to do and talking about is trying to get a place where for us to actually get a place for us to be and have no problems and just be able to be there and be comfortable,” Terry said.
He adds these events draw people from all across the city and many different backgrounds. Terry also says it is an outlet for quite a few people, including himself.
“It is how I express my feelings, instead of going out and trying to cause problems with somebody or being out taking my anger out on the wrong people, I just take it out on my car,” Terry said.
