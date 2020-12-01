Police respond to second shooting in 24 hours at same SE Portland location; two homes hit by gunfire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police responded to the second shooting in 24 hours at the same location in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred at 4:20 a.m. on the 3800 block of Southeast 136th Avenue.
Officers arrived and found 18 casings. Two homes were hit by the gunfire.
There were no reports of injuries Tuesday morning.
Police were called out to the same location at 4:18 a.m. Monday.
On Monday morning, 25 bullet casings were found at the scene. A vehicle and a home were also hit by gunfire in that case.
Police said a man arrived at an area hospital a short time later Monday morning with a gunshot wound, but officers did not confirm if it was connected to the southeast Portland shooting scene. The man’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.
No further details were released, including a possible motive or suspect information.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-356372.
The shooting Tuesday morning is the first in Portland for December, after police responded to 85 shootings in the city in November. For the year, there have been 779 shootings in Portland, compared to 393 in all of 2019.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
After the third time do we get more information? Even a high school newspaper would have sent someone out to survey the locals about their attitudes towards the situation, the reputation of the house(s) in the neighborhood, etc. :)
