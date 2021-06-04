PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a suspect led officers on a pursuit after they responded to a report of a shooting in southeast Portland Thursday night.
Officers were first called out to the 100 block of Southeast 129th Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said multiple callers reported hearing and seeing gunfire among a group of people during a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a suspect vehicle driving away. They attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver took off and a pursuit ensued.
Police said the driver crashed into another vehicle at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 136th Avenue. After the crash, the suspect tried to drive away so officers surrounded the vehicle with their patrol cars. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No victims from the shooting call were located, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.
