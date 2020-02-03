PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police blocked traffic in northeast Portland while responding to a shooting investigation on Monday evening.
Northeast Killingsworth Street is closed from Cully Boulevard to 62nd Avenue while law enforcement is on scene. Cully Boulevard is closed from Emerson to Portland Highway.
Investigators say they’ve found evidence of gunfire but no victims at this time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding. No additional information was immediately released, including possible injuries.
Anyone with additional information that could be helpful is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.
