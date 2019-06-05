PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Portland Tuesday night.
At around 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Clay Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located evidence of gunfire. Police said no suspects or victims were located.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting, or may have video surveillance footage of it, is asked to contact GVRT at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.