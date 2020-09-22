PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Portland.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of North Schmeer Road at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday.
A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described by police as potentially life-threatening.
Officers secured the crime scene and launched an investigation. North Schmeer Road was shut down from North Whitaker Road to North Vancouver Avenue.
No suspect information was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
