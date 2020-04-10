PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast 123rd Avenue and Powell Boulevard at 3:56 p.m. Friday.
A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but his condition was not known, according to police.
Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed in both directions from Southeast 122nd to 125th Avenue.
No further details were immediately released, including possible suspect information.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
