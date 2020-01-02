Police respond to shooting in SE Portland; person with gunshot wound later arrives at hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex on the 12600 block of Southeast Alder Street at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Evidence of gunfire was found in the area, according to police, and officers were told that an injured person left the scene.

A short time later, a person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately released, including the condition of the person who was shot.

The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing to investigate.

