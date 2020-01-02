Police respond to shooting in SE Portland; person with gunshot wound later arrives at hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland.
Officers were called out to an apartment complex on the 12600 block of Southeast Alder Street at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Evidence of gunfire was found in the area, according to police, and officers were told that an injured person left the scene.
A short time later, a person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital for treatment.
No further details were immediately released, including the condition of the person who was shot.
Portland Police investigating a shooting at Alder Crossing Apartments off SE Stark. Officers said someone showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and they believe it’s connected to this scene. We are waiting for details on the victim’s condition and circumstances pic.twitter.com/aNmI3PWFJp— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 3, 2020
The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing to investigate.
