PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of a shot being fired at a looted business in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Southwest Broadway at 2:05 a.m. Monday.
A man called 911 and said he was attempting to secure his looted business after protesters marched through Portland for the third straight night.
The business owner said several unknown people – all male – approached his shop and started looking inside.
The owner said he told the people to leave, which led to an argument.
The suspects briefly walked away, but soon returned and one of them fired a shot near the business owner, according to the victim.
The suspects then ran away. The victim went to a safe location and called 911.
The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov
