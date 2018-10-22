PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Monday morning.
Officers responded to the Plaid Pantry, located at 13521 Southeast Powell Boulevard, at around 12:48 a.m. on the reports of gunfire.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot.
No victims or suspects were found at the scene.
Officers are now at the scene of a shots fired call behind the Plaid Pantry SE 136/Powell. No known injuries but evidence of gunfire has been located. pic.twitter.com/1pBFBZSDvR— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 22, 2018
The Gun Violence Response Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
