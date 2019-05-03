Police respond to shots fired calls in Portland’s Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after responding to a report of shots fired at a gas station in Portland’s Lents neighborhood, and then responding to another shots fired call they say could be related to the first.
Witnesses at the gas station in the 8400 block of Southeast Foster Road Friday night tell police two cars left the scene and one car was hit by bullets. Police say a man in that car was narrowly missed and was getting gas at the time.
A short time after the incident at the gas station, officers responded to another shots fired call near Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in that area.
Investigators say there are indications that these shootings are related. They are investigating to see if they are also related to an earlier shots fired call in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.
As of Friday night, no victims have come forward, according to Portland police.
