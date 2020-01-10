Police respond to shots fired, crash in Hillsboro; 19-year-old suspect arrested

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to shots fired and then a crash in Hillsboro, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.
A shooting was reported at Quatama Crossing Apartments on the 600 block of Northeast Autumncreek Drive at 4:04 p.m. Friday.
Callers to 911 said a man fired several shots from a pistol into a parked car, before driving away in a Subaru Outback.
An officer stopped the driver heading west on East Main Street, near Southeast Borwick Street. When the officer got out of the car, the suspect sped away.
The driver of the Subaru lost control near Northeast Century Boulevard and crashed into a Toyota 4Runner. The woman driving the Toyota, along with a passenger in the Subaru, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Subaru and three additional passengers were not injured.
The 19-year-old driver of the Subaru was identified as the shooting suspect, according to police. He was arrested and investigators said a pistol was recovered from the car. The suspect’s name has not been released.
The parked car from the shooting was unoccupied when the shots were fired, according to officers, and no one was injured by the gunfire.
No further information was released about the ongoing investigation.
Roads were closed for the investigations of the shooting and the crash.
(1) comment
Tell us where he got the gun:)
