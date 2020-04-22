PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots fired in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to Northeast 14th Place and Prescott Street at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene and the Gun Violence Reduction Team was called out to assist with the investigation.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in this case.
Northeast Prescott Street was closed in both directions from 12th Avenue to 17th Avenue for the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.