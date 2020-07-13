PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police responded to a suspicious item in northeast Portland on Monday.
At 11:22 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau reported that officers were at the scene on the 6400 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.
The Explosive Disposal Unit was called out to assist with the investigation.
No further details were immediately released about the suspicious item.
Police closed Northeast Killingsworth Street from 60th Avenue to Cully Boulevard. No timeline was released for reopening the roads.
