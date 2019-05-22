PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police activity shut down roads for blocks near a construction site in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the area near Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ankeny Street on Wednesday afternoon.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. Police said there was a “person in crisis” on a crane.
Traffic was closed for at least four blocks in all directions.
The situation continued for hours into Wednesday evening. By 5:20 p.m., Portland police reported they were in direct communication with the man, but there was no estimated time to resolve the situation.
By 6:25 p.m., police reported the man was safely taken into custody. No further details were immediately released.
Resources are available for people in need at linesforlife.org or kptv.com/bettertogether.
