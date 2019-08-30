PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A restaurant employee on a break was stabbed by a stranger in northeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Northeast Weidler Street at 1:21 p.m. Friday.
A man was found at the scene with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A suspect was detained at the scene and subsequently arrested. Jordan D. Powell-Mathewson, 29, of Beaverton, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault.
Investigators said the victim was on a break from work in a restaurant parking lot when the suspect approached him. The employee told officers he does not know the suspect.
Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times. Powell-Mathewson then walked to his vehicle in the parking lot, according to police, where he was arrested by officers.
Investigators said a knife was recovered as evidence.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details were released, including a possible motive. Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.