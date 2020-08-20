Police Review investigating video showing PPB officer striking person with baton

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Independent Police Review launched an investigation into a video posted on social media of a Portland Police Bureau officer hitting a woman in the head multiple times with a baton during a recent protest.
IPR Director Ross Caldwell says the video in question was recorded just two nights ago during a protest on August 18th. He says this is just one of roughly 40 investigations IPR is looking into specifically related to police conduct during recent protests.
Caldwell says multiple groups including the district attorney's office alerted IPR of the video.
"The concerns in this particular video are obvious because it’s an extraordinary amount of force being used on somebody who looks like they had a very realistic chance of sustaining an injury based on what was going on," he said.
Caldwell says his office has identified the officer in the video and is still working to get in contact with the woman.
"We’re looking at whether or not the officers followed kind of the rules of being a police officer and whether or not they can be disciplined for that," he said.
Caldwell says his office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact IPR.
"Sometimes it can be important to know what happened just before the video turned on or the video that we’re able to see turned on or what happened directly after that sometimes the video doesn’t quite capture everything," he said.
As there have been many recent questions about police accountability, FOX 12 asked Caldwell if he'd like to say anything to the community on how his department conducts these investigations.
"We take these complaints very, very seriously," he said. "You know one of the issues with our accountability system is that it is not as transparent as it could be. One of the things that we’ve really been looking to change at Independent Police Review is that we would like more of our investigations to be publicly released. There are some state statutes and some things in the union contract that prevent most of our investigations from being publicly released."
Right now, he says his office is busier than ever.
"I think we could say we’ve had several years-worth of work kind of show up within a couple of months," Caldwell said. "It’s more than I think Independent Police Review has ever had that I’m aware of and it shows no sign of stopping."
He says several complaints are now related to lack in response to 911 calls due to protest coverage.
The Portland Police Bureau says the involved officer has been identified and will not be assigned to duties related to the demonstrations pending the outcome of this case.
