PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a man after they say he fled from a rideshare vehicle after officers pulled it over Saturday.
Police say the suspect was known to officers and had a handgun hidden in the waistband of his pants. The gun was loaded and contained an extended magazine, according to officers.
Rashaad Hunter, 21, attempted to flee from officers near Northeast Broadway Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue, but was taken into custody before he could leave the scene, the bureau says.
Hunter was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public and assault in the fourth degree.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team urges anyone with information about gun crimes to contact the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or to email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
