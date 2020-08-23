PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A riot was declared by police in Portland for the second night in a row late Saturday night, this time outside the Penumbra Kelly Building.
The Portland Police Bureau said a group of about 250 people first gathered at Normandale Park at Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
At about 9:15 p.m., the group proceeded to march to the south.
PPB said many in the group were seen carrying hardened shields and wearing helmets, armor, gas masks, and all black clothing.
According to PPB, at least one participant targeted the bureau’s Air Support Unit airplane with a green laser during the march.
The destination of the march was the Penumbra Kelly Building, located at 4735 East Burnside Street. It is a building that houses several law enforcement operations.
A riot was previously declared outside the Kelly Building a week ago. A riot was also declared Friday night outside the PPB North Precinct.
PPB said officers were stationed ahead of Saturday's march and prevented the participants from crossing over Interstate 84. At the Northeast 47th Avenue overpass, police said four vehicles approached officers and refused orders to move. PPS reported “to prevent the danger presented by the vehicles, a sergeant deflated two tires on one of the vehicles.” Following that action, PPB said the other vehicles then complied with orders to leave.
At Northeast 47th Avenue, the PPB sound truck announced to the marchers that the overpass was closed, telling them that they should instead move off the overpass and travel east. If anyone failed to comply, they were subject to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control methods, police announced.
Police warn the crowd again they cannot pass, saying they’ll be subject to arrest or crowd control munitions @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jGokIwjxvX— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 23, 2020
At the scene, police said members of the crowd threw rocks, eggs, and glass bottles toward officers. No one was injured. Police said the sound truck was also targeted by individuals, with eggs and rocks thrown at it.
The crowd turned around, went back to Normandale Park, and dispersed.
Police said shortly after, the gathering developed at the Kelly Building.
By 10:45 p.m., some people on East Burnside Street blocked traffic. The sound truck announced warnings that no one should enter or remain on the Kelly Building property, and anyone who did may be subject to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control methods.
According to PPB, officers stayed a significant distance away in the parking lot to deescalate the situation.
Meanwhile, police said someone rolled a mock guillotine with a stuffed bear into the street. The bear and multiple U.S. flags were then burned. Paint balloons were launched at officers, and green lasers were aimed at them.
PPB said the sound truck asked the group to stay peaceful or it would be declared an unlawful assembly. Almost immediately after the announcement was made, police said eggs and paint balls landed in the area of the officers.
In response, police declared an unlawful assembly at 11:41 p.m., then telling everyone to leave the area. The crowd was warned if they did not leave, they were subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control methods. Police said few in the crowd, if any, heeded the warning.
Minutes after declaring the unlawful assembly, police began crowd dispersal and were met with rocks, bottles, and other hard objects thrown at them.
PPB said a lieutenant was struck in back of head with a glass bottle, but his helmet prevented him from being injured. Also, a Portland Fire & Rescue medic who was embedded with one of the squads was hit in the shin with a large rock. PPB said he suffered a minor laceration to the leg.
Just before midnight, police declared a riot outside the Kelly Building and more warnings were announced from the PPB sound truck.
The sound truck was struck and damaged by rocks and eggs and a rear window of a vehicle used to transport a Rapid Response Team squad was shattered by a rock, police said. According to PPB, numerous officers reported seeing individuals bearing "press" insignia throwing rocks at them.
At that point, officers disengaged with the crowd. Police said despite warnings to leave, several dozen rioters walked back to the Kelly Building.
Police said warnings given by the sound truck and on social media continued to advise crowd members that returning may subject them to arrest, citation, or crowd control methods. After giving the group time to leave, PPB stated officers moved in to make arrests about 12:35 a.m.
Officers initiated another crowd dispersal, attempting to convince the group to leave. Police said, this time, they went south on Southeast 47th Avenue to Southeast Stark Street and officers disengaged again.
Protesters proceeded to light traffic barricades, mattresses, a door, and other debris on fire in the intersection.
For riot response, PPB said 45 to 50 officers had to be pulled from precincts to assist. For most of the duration of this event, PPB said there were 120 to 140 calls for police left on hold in Portland. Some of the calls were for shots fired, assaults, alarms, threats, and suspicious circumstances.
PPB reported that officers used control munitions Saturday night, but did not use tear gas.
Fourteen people were arrested by PPB officers. Those arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Jail and identified as:
- Joshua McVay, 26, of Corvallis, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- John Jackson, 23, unknown residence, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Kimberly Healy, 42, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Josh Warner, 25, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Kristopher Donnelly, 26, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot and resisting arrest.
- Daniel McMurtry, 38, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Anna Brown, 25, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot and resisting arrest.
- Stephen Wiens, 24, unknown residence, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- Alice Johnson, 27, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Bradly Cox, 38, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Charles Kraebel, 23, of Coos Bay, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Andrew Tolman, 30, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Reid Bramble, 42, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Daniel Leafwalker, 46, of Portland, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
The riot at the Kelly Building came hours after demonstrators at opposing protests clashed in downtown Portland, and at one point, a person aimed a gun at a crowd.
