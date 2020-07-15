Police: Road rage shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A road rage shooting suspect was arrested in Salem on charges including attempted murder, according to police.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home of Joshua Ryan Villegas, 34, of Salem. The Salem Police Department SWAT team went to the home on the 4800 block of Buffalo Drive Southeast at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police used a loudspeaker to call for Villegas to come out and SWAT members breached his front door, before moving back to an armored vehicle and again calling for Villegas to come out of the home.
Villegas then surrendered immediately, according to police.
Villegas was wanted in connection with a road rage investigation from June. Investigators said he shot at another car and narrowly missed a passenger in that car.
No further details were released about the initial investigation.
Villegas was arrested Wednesday and booked in the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
