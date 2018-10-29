PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he robbed a Plaid Pantry while armed with a knife.
Officers were called out to the convenience store, located at 16226 Southeast Division Street, at about 1:18 a.m. on the report of a robbery. It was reported that the suspect entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money and other items.
Police said the 911 caller reported the suspect left in a yellow taxi-cab.
Responding officers found the taxi near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Division Street and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. Once stopped, the rear passenger exited the vehicle and ran from officers, according to police.
Officers, along with a K-9 Siggi, searched for the suspect and located him in the area of Southeast 138th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street.
The suspect, identified as Kelton V. Holmes, was taken into custody and treated for a canine bite. He was booked into the Multnomah County jail on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Police said the driver of the taxi is cooperating with the investigation and was not taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the robbery or Holmes, please contact robbery detail detectives at 503-823-0412.
