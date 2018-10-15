SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Authorities have ruled a deadly officer-involved shooting in Seaside earlier this year justified.
The shooting occurred in July in the south area of town. Police said a person was shot and killed after an argument with police.
Bodycam video released Monday captures the moments before the Seaside officer opened fire. The video shows 44-year-old Cashus Case holding guns and saying the word “kill”, according to police.
Officers say Case did not obey commands to drop his weapons before he was shot and killed.
Case was agitated because a dog attacked a man in the mobile home park where he lived, according to authorities.
