LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Police have ruled out some missing children in the investigation to identify a girl found dead near a rest area in Lincoln County.
The child’s body was discovered Dec. 10 at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor. Due to the condition of the remains, police believe the girl had likely been dead for at least 30 days before being found.
Foul play is suspected in her death.
Oregon State Police previously released a sketch of the child from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe she was between 6 1/2 to 10 years old, and 3 feet 10 inches tall to 4 feet 6 inches tall, with long hair that was dark brown or black.
Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, as investigators await the completion of DNA analysis.
Oregon State Police reported Monday that they have received more than 150 tips from people in the U.S. and Canada about this case.
As part of the investigation, police said Monday they have been able to exclude some missing children from this case. Those children were identified as:
- Dulce Alavez, age 6, from Bridgeton, NJ
- Addyson Gibson, age 12, from Portland, OR
- Noelle Johnson, age 7, from Portland, OR
- Niayah Bylenga (AKA Niayah Crawford), age 7, from Pendleton, OR or Ritzville, WA
- Tarie Price, age 8, from Gretna, NE
- Breasia Terrell, age 10, from Davenport, IA
OSP stated that those children remain missing, and troopers ask the public to remain vigilant in the search for those children and all other missing persons reported across the nation.
OSP, in partnership with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), and numerous state and local agencies across the U.S., are using a variety of means to include or exclude known missing persons who match the general description and-or sketch previously released. This may include, but is not limited to, dental records, age, descriptors, and confirmed sightings via verifiable sources, and-or recent contacts with family or friends that demonstrate they were alive after the remains of the unidentified female were discovered in Lincoln County.
“We are deeply appreciative of the public’s input so far, and continue to accept information which may lead to the identification of the child,” according to OSP.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
