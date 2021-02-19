Police: Salem man accused of sexually abusing four children; wife ran a childcare business

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man is accused of sexually abusing four children, and detectives are concerned there may be more victims.
Luis Fernando Del Rio Jr., 35, was arraigned in court Friday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.
Police did not release information about how Del Rio knew the victims, but investigators said Del Rio’s wife ran a childcare business in their Salem-area home, so there is concern that Del Rio had access to many more children.
Del Rio has used the names Fernando, Freddy and Nando, and he has lived in the Salem-Keizer area, as well as McMinnville and Twin Falls, Idaho.
No further details were released about the case.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.