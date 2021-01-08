SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Salem on Wednesday.
Police said Matthew Brian Hansen, of Salem, is facing second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon for the death of 32-year-old Amanda Mankins.
Mankins was found with a gunshot wound after police responded to a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of Norway Street Northeast early Wednesday morning.
Mankins was taken to an area hospital, but later died from her injuries.
According to police, Hansen and Mankins were in a domestic relationship and living in the home together when the incident happened.
Police said Hansen was arrested thanks to teamwork between patrol officers and detectives.
No further information has been released at this time.
