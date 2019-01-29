MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was arrested Monday for stealing items from parked vehicles, including a check and someone’s credit card, according to police.
Officers early Monday morning say they responded to reports of a suspicious man checking vehicle doors and later arrested 25-year-old Brian M. Warren.
Police say Warren initially gave them a false name and was taken into custody on a parole violation.
Officers located several items in Warren’s possession, including a check and a credit card that were not in his name, the police department says.
Later that morning, several residents reported thefts from their vehicles and said they were missing items, including those found in Warren’s possession.
Warren now also faces four counts of theft in the third degree and four counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Police say thefts occurred in the 200 block of Warren Street South, the 700 block of Knox Street North and the 500 block of Catron Street North.
Police continue to investigate and say the case is connected to two vehicles that were reported as stolen on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, one of which has been recovered in Monmouth.
The Monmouth Police Department was assisted by the Independence Police Department.
