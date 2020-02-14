SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a Salem man after connecting him to almost 40 cases of burglary and theft.
During an investigation, police said detectives were able to identify Joshua Brady Harmon, 32, as a suspect of multiple burglaries after analyzing a list of pawned items.
Police said the burglaries started in January. Detectives believe Harmon may be involved in crimes as far back as Dec. 2019.
After identifying Harmon as the suspect, detectives conducted surveillance on him and arrested him during a traffic stop.
Stolen property was recovered after search warrants were executed on Harmon's vehicle and home.
Harmon was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree attempted burglary.
Police said Harmon will also be facing charges in Marion County.
Police would like to remind people to keep a list of serial numbers in the event of a theft or loss. Cases like this can be solved because of community members who keep track of serial numbers or apply identification numbers to high value items, according to police.
