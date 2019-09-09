SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police say they have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a string of arson cases involving homes and businesses.
Carl Sandberg, of Salem, was arrested on Saturday.
Police said he is a suspect in a series of residential and non-residential burglaries, fires, vehicle theft, and other related crimes. The alleged crimes took place throughout northeast Salem and parts of Marion and Linn counties.
According to police, Sandberg set multiple homes and the Capital Baptist Church on fire. In one of the house fires, two dogs were killed.
No other details about where the fires were set or how many there were have been released.
Police said Sandberg had prior felony convictions. He also stole a loaded firearm in one of the burglaries.
On Saturday, a SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home that Sandberg frequented.
Police said Sandberg was not at the home when the warrant was served, but was arrested hours later in the area.
Sandberg was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility. He faces charges of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated animal abuse, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a credit card, and identity theft.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.