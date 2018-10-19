HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A man was Life-Flighted to a Portland hospital after being shot early Friday morning.
The Hood River police responded to the area of 930 Sieverkropp Drive where neighbors reported hearing several gunshots around 12:04 a.m.
Police arrived and found, Demarea Brisco, 32, of Salem, on the ground with a least one gunshot wound, according to police.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.
The Hood River Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Anthony Frasier (541)-387-5257.
