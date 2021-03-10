SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he hit a natural gas meter of a Salem home while shooting at hallucinations.
Officers were called out to the 900 block of Norway Street Northwest at about 3 p.m. on reports of a man shooting a gun in the backyard of a home. The man then left the area in a vehicle.
Police said officers located the vehicle and detained the man, identified as Martin Abrego, 27.
While at the scene, police said officers noticed the smell of natural gas near the home. The area was blocked off and the Salem Fire Department was called in to help.
Firefighters turned the natural gas to the home off. The home and surrounding area were checked, but no injured people were located.
During the investigation, police said it was determined that Abrego was possibly under the influence of narcotics and hallucinating.
According to police, Abrego believed he was being attacked and shot at the hallucinations, striking the home's natural gas meter in the process.
Abrego was taken to Salem Health to be checked out.
Police said he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.
