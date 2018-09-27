Police: Salem man indicted on rape, sex abuse charges; more victims possible

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man was indicted on multiple charges after police say he traveled to Beaverton multiple times to have a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Jonathan Tyler, 20, was arrested on Sept. 19 following an investigation by Beaverton police detectives.
According to police, Tyler traveled to Beaverton on more than one occasion to meet a 13-year-old girl for a sexual relationship.
Police also said Tyler communicated through social media his desire to have a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Tyler visited Beaverton on Sept. 19 to meet with the 15-year-old victim. He was arrested by detectives after arriving at the predetermined location, according to police.
On Sept. 25, a Washington County Grand jury indicted Tyler on second-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree online sexual corruption, and two counts of luring a minor. He has been booked into the Washington County Jail.
Police said Tyler worked for the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation, and detectives believe there may be more victims.
Any victims or anyone with more information about Tyler is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.