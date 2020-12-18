SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that occurred in early November.
On Thursday, detectives and SWAT team members arrested Kevin Joel Garcia, 18, of Salem. Police said detectives identified Garcia as the suspect who shot a man on Nov. 3 in the 2700 block of Florence Avenue Northeast.
According to police, Garcia was walking on Florence Avenue NE when he approached the victim and another man on street. Police said words were exchanged and Garcia opened fire on the victim and his friend.
The victim was hit in the leg and arm. He was taken to Salem Health for treatment and released.
Garcia was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
No further details about the investigation have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.