SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy who has been missing since October may a victim of a catfishing scheme, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Ezra Mayhugh was last seen on Oct. 15 after being dropped off in the downtown Salem area by a friend. He was first reported as a runaway the following day after he didn't return home.
Detectives learned Mayhugh may be the victim of an online catfishing scheme. The sheriff's office said investigative leads suggest it's possible he may have traveled to Washington or California.
Mayhugh is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have had contact with Mayhugh since Oct. 15 is asked to contact Detective M.J. Sphoon at 503-588-6808 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.