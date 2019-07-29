SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a hate crime against a Salem teenager.
Officers say early Saturday morning someone spray painted homophobic slurs all over 14-year-old Jacob Nelson’s family’s car and home.
Jacob tells FOX 12 he is a part of the LGBTQ community.
“This is too far. Vandalizing someone’s home, ruining their car and their home. It’s very rude. It’s straight up not tolerable,” he said.
Michelle Nelson, Jacob’s mother, tells FOX 12 whoever did this also threw a rock through their front window.
“I was just flabbergasted,” she said. “It was just ridiculous that somebody did this and it was directed at a 14-year-old child.”
Jacob and Michelle believe it was former classmates of Jacob's who did this, but police say they have no leads in terms of a suspect or surveillance video.
Michelle tells FOX 12 she wants people to share her son’s story so they can stand up for other victims of similar hate crimes.
“It is hard on my son, but it’s the right thing to do,” she said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Salem police 503-588-6123.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
