PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators say a bicyclist ran a red light when he was hit by a driver in northeast Portland on Monday.
The cyclist was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Officers at approximately 2:35 p.m. responded to the 1600 block of Northeast Multnomah Street to find the Troy Demont Calvin, 37, severely hurt and unresponsive.
The police bureau’s Major Crash Team assumed the investigation due to the severity of Calvin’s injuries. Investigators believe the Calvin ran a red light while a driver traveling east on Northeast Multnomah Street had a green light.
“Due to two vehicles waiting in the left turn lane at Northeast Multnomah Street, it was nearly impossible for the driver to see anyone running the red light southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue,” according to police.
The driver remained on scene after the crash and is coopering with investigators.
One of Oregon's new Right of Way Laws for bikes works great. Good idea Kate.
'Police say cyclist ran red light in deadly NE Portland crash' Red lights are there for a reason. This person learned the ultimate lesson.
Another invincible bike rider dies because he didn't obey the laws. Will they ever learn? With their mentality, I doubt it.
What!!! the cyclists didn't have the right of way, something must be wrong. Let's just hope the guy doesn't test positive for the virus otherwise his death will be added to the COVID-19 daily tally.
