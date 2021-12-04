PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a suspect wanted for felony church vandalism in Denver, Colo.
PPB said the Denver Police Department received information that 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer may be in the Portland area. Cramer is wanted for vandalism on Oct. 10 at the Cathedral Basilica in Denver. DPD asked the public to help locate Cramer.
Anyone with information on this incident or information about the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP) or send a message through their website.