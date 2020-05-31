PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a protest outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland is now an “unlawful assembly” after they say demonstrators threw glass water bottles at officers.
The police declaration was made shortly after Portland's 8 p.m. curfew went into effect. People in that area are being told to leave now.
Police say they have dispersed the crowd that was throwing projectiles at officers.
The protest started Sunday afternoon with a few hundred people gathered at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street outside the Justice Center, chanting “we want justice” and holding up signs.
Large crowd in front of Justice Center DT, few hundred easy. Lots of chanting, signs. Line of police in riot gear just standing right at 3rd and Main. More by doors of Justice Center. Crowd cheering every once in a while, some getting close to officers to talk. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/QTjFrx3ODo— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) May 31, 2020
Just before 4:30 p.m., Portland police reported that officers were taking multiple projectiles. Shortly after, police said they declared it a civil disturbance.
Other protesters told FOX 12 that some projectiles were thrown, but at that point, FOX 12 crews at the scene had not witnessed that. What crews observed had remained peaceful, including protesters conversing and shaking hands with officers.
At about 5:15 p.m., the group started marching and made their way to Pioneer Square, where they continued chanting “no justice, no peace” and George Floyd’s name.
The group has moved from 3rd and Main to Pioneer Square, marching west on Main and north on 6th. Everything remains peaceful from what we’ve continued to observe. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/C0iEufelCn— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) June 1, 2020
The group eventually made their way back to the Justice Center and appeared to have grown in size.
Protesters have resumed their chants of “I can’t breathe.” In front of the Justice Center as members of @PortlandPolice and @MultCoSO look on. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xekLNZSRqm— Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) June 1, 2020
The protesters had gathered downtown ahead of a curfew in Portland that began at 8 p.m. Sunday and will last until 6 a.m. Monday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed freeway offramps into downtown Sunday afternoon. The closures started at about 3 p.m. and ODOT says it could go until midnight or longer as needed.
TriMet has also suspended all service to downtown Portland.
Dozens of people have been arrested following demonstrations in Portland on Friday and Saturday.
The protests were in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes on Monday.
