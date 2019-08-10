EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Police in Eugene said events and rallies that took place Saturday remained “largely peaceful,” with one person arrested for disorderly conduct.
The events included the Eugene-Springfield Pride in the Park gathering and a God, Guns and Liberty rally.
Police received reports of possible counter-protesters planning to be at the God, Guns and Liberty rally, and officers worked with the city extensively on planning for that.
By 1:20 p.m., Eugene police asked for mutual aid from Springfield police and Lane County deputies to handle priority calls within Eugene, freeing up EPD officers to maintain safe crowd control near the Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza.
Police closed East 8th Avenue from Pearl Street to Willamette Street to accommodate the growing crowd.
Police said one man was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Officers said Brandon Alan Howard, 33, of Springfield, was wearing a helmet, “agitated” other people and head-butted one person. Howard also had a wrench taped to his arm, according to police.
He was arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct.
By 3:30 p.m., all roadways were open to traffic and the crowd of around 300 people had dispersed, according to officers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Protests are a constitutional right. COUNTER protesters should be arrested for inciting violence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.