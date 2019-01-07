Police say man brutally beaten by teenagers while riding MAX train

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local man is sharing his story after police say he was brutally beaten while riding the MAX train in late December.
The victim says it was all over some loud music.
Robert Valentino told FOX 12 that he, his wife and his 10-year-old daughter were riding the MAX train a couple days after Christmas on the way to his mother’s house to drop off some gifts.
At the MAX stop at Northeast 60th, he says a group of teenagers got on the train, blasting music on a speaker.
Valentino says he asked them politely to turn it down, but instead, one of the teens ended up turning the music on louder.
Valentino says he got annoyed and confronted the teens, evening grabbing the speaker away from them, when one teen started shoving it in his face.
He says after that he was attacked without warning.
“Someone hit me on my left side, and then at the same time, someone hit me on my right side and I think that’s pretty much where everything broke,” Valentino said. “That’s when I turned my back and they all started punching me in the back and they’re trying to get to my head.”
He says the teens got off the train shortly after and he called for help.
Valentino says he endured a long surgery to fix his jaw and two plates had to be inserted to hold it together.
He won’t be able to eat solid food for a couple of months and says he can't afford to replace his missing teeth.
Valentino says the worst part is that the beating traumatized his daughter.
Portland police arrested 15-year-old Jerimiah Hannon and 15-year-old Marquavious Ware. Both teenagers are charged with various levels of assault.
FOX 12 is identifying the boys because some of those charges are Measure 11 crimes, meaning the teens will face adult punishment if found guilty.
Valentino says he'll leave it up to the court process and judge to determine what happens next, but he does want justice.
“I want them to be held accountable,” he said. “It didn't have to happen this way.”
According to court records, the beating was captured on camera and police used that evidence to make the arrests.
The court records also say that both teens admitted to punching the victim.
Both teens are in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center Monday night and will be arraigned on the charges next week.
