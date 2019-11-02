VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.
Police on Saturday asked for the public’s help finding Nash Modin, who was last seen at his home at 6:40 p.m.
Sunday morning, police reported that Nash had been located and returned home. They say he was not injured and not a victim of a crime.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.