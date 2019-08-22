PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say no crimes were committed after they located a man involved in alleged luring incidents near David Douglas High School in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau issued a warning Wednesday night after receiving reports of two separate incidents that involved a man attempting to lure underage females into a van near the school at 1001 S.E. 135th Avenue.
In at least one of the incidents, the girls reported being offered money in exchange for getting into the van, according to police.
On Thursday, officers said they identified and spoke with the man involved in this investigation. Police said, “At this time, there are no identified crimes that were committed and no arrest has been made.”
No other details were released by police.
“We recognize these incidents can increase public fear and we ask all community members to remain diligent for the safety of our youth,” according to a police bureau statement.
