LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – After police asked the public to stay away from the scene of a reported situation involving an armed man at a Longview residence that started late Thursday morning, they later determined the incident was an unfounded threat.
Longview police reported at 11:18 a.m. that officers and Lower Columbia SWAT responded to 1500 3rd Avenue on the report of an armed man in a condominium.
Businesses in the area were notified of the situation and the public was urged to avoid the area.
About an hour and a half later, police reported that the reports about the armed man were deemed false.
They said the investigation is ongoing on the "potentially false statements and other related crimes."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
