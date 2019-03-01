PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested an 18-year-old woman during a traffic stop in northeast Portland Thursday.
Cecelia M. Manzaneres was a passenger when officers stopped the car on North Columbia Boulevard near North Mohawk Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
Manzaneres according to officers had a firearm and a dagger on her person; police seized the items as evidence and arrested her.
Manzaneres was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The bureau says officers at the time of the arrest were performing extra patrols in the area. Police continue to investigate.
