PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says it helped return a private property back to the rightful owners Tuesday morning.
At around 5 a.m., officers, along with Multnomah County deputies, removed people accused of trespassing in a home and on private property in the 4400 block of North Mississippi Avenue.
Police told FOX 12 the people had been trespassing at the property for about three months.
No word at this time if any arrests were made.
Police said more information will be released at a later time.
